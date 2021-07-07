Dash Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $478.69 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dash has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $138.42 or 0.00396143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003176 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00014980 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $518.27 or 0.01483295 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,219,495 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

