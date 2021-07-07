Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUAVF traded down $61.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,174.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 98. Dassault Aviation has a one year low of $830.17 and a one year high of $1,275.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,202.08.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

