Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.64. Data I/O shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 153,785 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $53.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 17.36%.

In related news, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 15,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $95,698.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,258.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Anthony Ambrose sold 12,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $76,487.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 436,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,663,022.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,153 shares of company stock worth $190,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAIO. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Data I/O during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Data I/O by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Data I/O by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Data I/O during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data I/O Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

