DATx (DATX) Reaches Market Cap of $900,942.14

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. DATx has a market cap of $900,942.14 and approximately $160,634.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DATx has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00058075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.13 or 0.00930579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00045313 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATx (DATX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

