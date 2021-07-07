DDKoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $10,223.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market cap of $918,238.82 and approximately $10,223.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000189 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00021327 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008426 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003082 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

