DecentBet (DBET) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $66.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $666,212.52 and $66.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00058086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.01 or 0.00924011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00044701 BTC.

About DecentBet

DBET is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars.

