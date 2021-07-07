Decentral Games Price Hits $126.30 on Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for $126.30 or 0.00371777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $35.85 million and $723,672.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00134095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00166708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,019.53 or 1.00138210 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $328.74 or 0.00967670 BTC.

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,805 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

