DeFi Bids Market Capitalization Hits $302,728.99 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, DeFi Bids has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $302,728.99 and approximately $129.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00059371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.64 or 0.00934980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00045362 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,996,692 coins and its circulating supply is 15,025,745 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

