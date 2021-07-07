DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Reaches $0.34

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $334,167.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00049887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00133085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00165464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,525.10 or 1.00059658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.39 or 0.00992299 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,670,625 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

