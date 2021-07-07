DeFiSocial Gaming 24 Hour Volume Reaches $123,629.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00049057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00130199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00167898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,437.84 or 1.00081393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.80 or 0.00978132 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

