Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VCF)

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of VCF stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $14.85. 6,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,433. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $15.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.94% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in un-insured, investment grade, tax-exempt Colorado municipal obligations, including airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care/retirement revenue bonds, convention center/auditorium/hotel revenue bonds, dedicated tax and fees revenue bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, school district general obligation bonds, school district revenue bonds, turnpike/toll road revenue bonds, and water and sewer revenue bonds.

