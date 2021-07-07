Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,613. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
