Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DROOF. BNP Paribas started coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deliveroo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deliveroo stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. 157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.80. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $5.34.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

