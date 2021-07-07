Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DLVHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS DLVHF traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.35. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

