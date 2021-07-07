Delta Air Lines (DAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.46) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

