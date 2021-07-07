DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the dollar. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.40 or 0.00232075 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000241 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001545 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.00 or 0.00828463 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

