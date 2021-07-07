Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.98

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WILYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 0.03.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.