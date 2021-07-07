Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Trading Down 3.2%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s share price traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.00 and last traded at $71.00. 743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,486,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.37.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. The firm had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,425,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 9.4% during the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 2,464,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after buying an additional 210,929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,237 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

