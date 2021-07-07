Deri Protocol Price Reaches $0.0709 on Major Exchanges (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0709 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $527,378.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

