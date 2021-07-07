DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock Price Down 3.9%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.65 and last traded at $36.66. 1,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 805,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.76.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrico Picozza sold 21,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $790,534.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,203 shares of company stock worth $10,519,760 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DermTech by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

