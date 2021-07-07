Desjardins Comments on Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CTS. Cormark upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.90.

Shares of CTS opened at C$10.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,806.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$1.45 and a one year high of C$11.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.01.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.45 million.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.