Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DBOEY. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.36. 51,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $19.78.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

