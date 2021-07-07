Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €68.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €60.23 ($70.86).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPW stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €58.34 ($68.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,025 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €54.43. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.