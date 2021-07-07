Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €63.66 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €63.66 ($74.89) target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.77 ($71.50).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €58.34 ($68.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,025 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €54.43. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

