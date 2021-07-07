Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.07

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.07 and last traded at $69.29, with a volume of 48299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.07.

DPSGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.91. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Post AG will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

About Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

