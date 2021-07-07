Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.07

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.07 and last traded at $69.29, with a volume of 48299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.07.
DPSGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.91. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.
About Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
