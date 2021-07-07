Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,523 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Devon Energy by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 93,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 121,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.99.

DVN stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 127.09, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

