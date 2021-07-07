Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 269.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,678 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Devon Energy worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.99.

DVN stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.09, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

