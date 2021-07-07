Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.24.

DVN traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.44. The stock had a trading volume of 466,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.50. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

