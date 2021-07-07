DEX (DEX) Price Hits $0.0002

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $45,707.28 and approximately $4,035.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEX has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One DEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00058252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.70 or 0.00926766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00044863 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

