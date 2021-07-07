DFI.Money (YFII) Price Reaches $2,283.69 on Top Exchanges

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for about $2,283.69 or 0.06545592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DFI.Money has a market cap of $88.14 million and approximately $33.92 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00060006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.46 or 0.00924252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00045458 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

YFII is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

