DFSocial Gaming Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $155.65 or 0.00467047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $24,079.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00048731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00130390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00168684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,388.44 or 1.00185570 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.66 or 0.00980163 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.