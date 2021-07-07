Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.85.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $91.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $784,588,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $237,367,000 after buying an additional 407,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.