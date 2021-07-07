DiFy.Finance (YFIII) Achieves Market Cap of $1.60 Million

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One DiFy.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $205.09 or 0.00594390 BTC on popular exchanges. DiFy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $698,308.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DiFy.Finance has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00059070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00019125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.77 or 0.00935444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00045509 BTC.

DiFy.Finance Coin Profile

DiFy.Finance (CRYPTO:YFIII) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . The official message board for DiFy.Finance is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c . DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

Buying and Selling DiFy.Finance

