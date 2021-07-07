Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Lowered by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,360 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $152.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.89. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $1,691,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

