Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 180.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up 2.2% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 2.65% of Digital Realty Trust worth $1,049,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.68. 13,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,918. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 98.91, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,192,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

