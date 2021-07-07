DigitalBits (XDB) Trading 29.3% Higher This Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $26.44 million and approximately $784,653.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.52 or 0.00392346 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003269 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015062 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.98 or 0.01794536 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,891,503 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here



DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

