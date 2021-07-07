Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Hits $0.0121 on Top Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $454,061.61 and $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,552.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,360.61 or 0.06832016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.76 or 0.01501379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00404913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00156199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.70 or 0.00644530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00415697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.41 or 0.00348495 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,545,311 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

