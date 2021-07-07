DigitalNote 1-Day Volume Reaches $148,631.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $148,631.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.98 or 0.00634395 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,904,605,555 coins and its circulating supply is 6,758,491,173 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

