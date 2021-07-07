Digitex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.17 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Digitex has a market cap of $3.76 million and $1.17 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00058751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.84 or 0.00930371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045354 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.