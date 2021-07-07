Digitex City (DGTX) One Day Volume Tops $2.07 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Digitex City coin can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00059036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.43 or 0.00935865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00045331 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

