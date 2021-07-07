Dignity (LON:DTY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dignity plc (LON:DTY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 969 ($12.66). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 897 ($11.72), with a volume of 76,555 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £448.75 million and a P/E ratio of -17.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 694.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30.

In other news, insider Andrew Judd acquired 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.93) per share, with a total value of £5,123.08 ($6,693.34).

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

