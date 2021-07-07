Diker Management LLC Purchases 75,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Diker Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. DraftKings comprises 5.0% of Diker Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Diker Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $10,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $966,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DraftKings by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,001,000 after acquiring an additional 381,771 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,762,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,878,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,034,215 shares of company stock valued at $100,950,834 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DKNG traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 430,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,569,602. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

