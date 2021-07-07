Dimecoin (DIME) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,286.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $4,286.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000624 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00143826 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

