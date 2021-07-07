Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,685,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.51% of Ball worth $142,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Ball by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLL opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.81. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

