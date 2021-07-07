Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 517,941 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,080,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,941 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.57% of Allegheny Technologies worth $149,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 322.7% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 111,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 85,219 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 19,977 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the period.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

