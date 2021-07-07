Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,864,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,551 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.14% of Owens & Minor worth $145,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $56,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

OMI opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $438,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,149.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,795 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.