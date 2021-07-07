Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $142.70 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.75% of Hologic worth $142,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 136.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.14. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

