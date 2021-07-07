Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $143.59 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 112.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,176,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,150,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Amphenol worth $143,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in Amphenol by 18.4% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 45,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 42.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 27,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Amphenol by 67.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,408,000 after purchasing an additional 420,238 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its position in Amphenol by 99.7% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 28,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol stock opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.49. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $46.76 and a 52-week high of $70.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $41,702,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.