Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $144.62 Million Stock Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,661,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,947 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.10% of ManTech International worth $144,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,951,000 after acquiring an additional 249,368 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $7,026,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManTech International alerts:

In other ManTech International news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.68.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. ManTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.