Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $150.32 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,055 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.58% of Zebra Technologies worth $150,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,856 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $544.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $501.23. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.83 and a fifty-two week high of $545.46.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

